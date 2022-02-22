Supporting Joe Amaturo

To the editor:

I am writing this letter in support of Joseph Amaturo for town trustee.

I have known Joseph for many years now. Our boys have grown up playing sports together and we got to know Joseph and his family very well.

There is nobody that I would trust more to be fiscally and morally responsible for our town and the citizens of our community. He has a strong faith that I feel is his strongest and most admirable quality. He also has strong military experience and currently works project manager for multi million dollar construction and IT projects. He has to account for every penny of money for his stakeholders. He is a wonderful family man and an amazing friend who would be there to help with anything and I feel that this would translate to Joseph putting the community first and foremost and putting the citizens needs above all else.

Joseph is not a politician and I think we can all agree that we do not need more politicians .. we need strong, community members that have strong conservative values and responsibility the way Joseph Amaturo does. Please consider giving your support to this wonderful well deserving man and give him a chance to work for you and our community.

Sincerely ,

Jill Dumanovsky