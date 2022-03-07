Supporting Carly Foster

Letter to the Editor:

I am writing this letter in support of Carly Foster, Candidate for Warwick Village Trustee.

I first met Carly at the building of the new playground at Stanley Deming Park where she had been chosen as a Work Crew Team leader. She took this responsibility to heart by coordinating total strangers, leading them to accomplish things they had never done, stepping in to lead when the need arose and possessed a certain confidence and tenacity that I will never forget.

Carly loved giving back to her community of Warwick, a place she often referees to as her ‘Forever Home’. This desire to help her community and give back led her to join numerous non-profits where we would once again collaborate.

Carly’s skill set is both varied and deep as a Global Resilience Planner. As the village of Warwick focuses on its infrastructure and will be addressing its comprehensive plan, skills that Carly possesses like funding strategies, consensus building, and grant writing will be critical.

I can speak for the dozens of people who have had the privilege of working beside her, Carly gives 110% in everything she does. She excels in working with people, listening to their concerns and finding the right solutions for everyone involved. That’s the definition of a public servant, that’s Carly Foster.

She deserves your vote for Warwick Village Trustee.

Michael Hodge

Greenwood Lake, NY 10925