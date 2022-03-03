Support for Michael Newhard (from someone who knows him well)

To the editor:

My husband, Michael Newhard, is running for Mayor of the Village of Warwick as an incumbent with 21 years of experience.

Navigating the needs of a growing village requires a variety of qualifications, many related to experience, but other attributes include: temperament, business savvy, vision and commitment.

Michael is temperamentally suited for collaboration. Working with a non-partisan Board of Trustees with different opinions and expertise is one of his greatest strengths. Michael has owned an ongoing successful business on Main Street for 35 years, while never failing to keep residents informed about what’s happening in the village. His byline can be found on the Village of Warwick website and on the Village’s Facebook page.The residents of the village have had many opportunities to see how this man lives and works in his community.

A few days ago, Michael said, “When I was a kid the buildings on Main Street were falling apart with no Historic District, few viable businesses, no sense of place and no vision. I grew up here. I want to help rebuild my community, and that’s what I’m doing.”

The Mayoral/Trustee elections for the Village will take place on March 15 from 9am-9pm. Please vote at the Excelsior/Hook and Ladder Firehouse on Church Street Extension.

Judy Pedersen

Warwick, NY