Support for Michael Newhard as mayor

To the editor:

This letter of support is for the re-election of our Village Mayor, Michael Newhard. I have had the privilege of serving as a Village trustee under his leadership for the past twelve years. Mayor Newhard is a man of outstanding service and moral character, continuously striving to better our Village. Michael is the heart and soul of the Warwick Village. He is always present, attending every meeting and event. He has an open door policy where everyone has a voice.

Having worked closely with him, I have witnessed his interactions and management skills. He treats all with dignity and respect. His decisions are made fairly and with integrity. He not only cares, but is passionate about the Village of Warwick. Mayor Newhard embodies what we need as a mayor and a leader. I can’t imagine anyone successfully filling his shoes.

As a Board member with knowledge of the Village operations, I know Michael is a proactive thinker and strategic planner. Despite what you may hear from other mayoral candidates, improvements are always being made (but not often seen). Examples include, but are not limited to: water pipe replacements, cybersecurity upgrades, street paving, dams/wells upkeep, park enhancements, LED streetlight conversion.

All projects are pre-scrutinized for financial impact and return on investment. Mayor Newhard embraces new visions to keep our Village vibrant. Let us remember how he reached out to local businesses during the pandemic, initiating street dining - keeping restaurants and businesses open.

Working collaboratively with residents, businesses and organizations; Michael‘s accomplishments are many. The Village of Warwick has achieved local, national and international recognition under his watch and has a well-respected reputation.

Warwick is unique and has a quality of life we too often take for granted. Take time to visit Stanley Deming Park with pavilions and Playground Dreams, best small library in the U.S., Warwick in Bloom, active Main Street and the list goes on. I am proud to call Warwick my home.

Thanks to Michael’s leadership, Village residents receive high quality services at costs that remain below the State-imposed tax cap. People want to move to the Village and other communities look to us as a role model. Let us continue to excel under Michael Newhard’s direction. Finding parking spaces is a good problem to have, considering the alternative.

Please join me in voting for Michael Newhard as Village of Warwick Mayor on Tuesday, March 15th.

Bill Lindberg

Village of Warwick Trustee