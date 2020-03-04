Stephen Kitar 'wants to preserve everything we love about Warwick without stunting its evolution and growth'

I have known Stephen Kitar for 15 years through business. He has always been honest and forthright in his dealings with me. He and his wife have four children and he has been a dedicated member of the Warwick Community for as long as I know him.

Stephen has always been interested in the growth of our community and he welcomes open and honest conversations about the advancement of Warwick, always with respect for the culture and history. He wants to preserve everything we love about Warwick without stunting its evolution and growth both now and in the future.

Stephen is an easy person to talk to and it would behoove anyone and everyone to meet with him at the GROW Headquarters. He is usually available there, at 20 Spring St., Suite 1, in the village, from 10 a.m. to noon and 5 to 7 p.m. There you can voice your opinions and concerns with him.

Finally, you can conclude, as I do, that he is focused on a bright future for Warwick and is worthy of your vote for Village of Warwick Trustee.

Sincerely,

Margaret Bezares-Lopata

Warwick