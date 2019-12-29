See 'Cuomo the Grinch: A Mini-Musical'

To the Editor:

In the spirit of the holiday season, we wanted to share something more light-hearted with you to get ready for the year ahead of us.

Why is it that Governor Cuomo opposes funding for public education, year after year? Our friends at the Broadway Advocacy Coalition have hit on one possible explanation:

"Perhaps the most likely reason of all / may be that his heart is two sizes too small."

We hope you enjoy Broadway Advocacy Coalition's production of "Cuomo the Grinch: A Mini-Musical" as much as we did (and a big shout out to Lily for her theatrical debut as Cindy Lou Who!) You can watch it at bit.ly/2SFmo4H.

"He stared at New York! Cuomo popped his eyes!Then he shook!What he saw was a shocking surpriseEvery Who down in New York fed up with his lies,Was rising in action to organize!"

Wishing you and your families a very happy holiday, from all of us at AQE!

Alliance for Quality Education