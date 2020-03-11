Please use caution when out celebrating St. Patrick’s Day

To the Editor:

With St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner, please use caution when out celebrating!

If you choose to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a “cheers,” always remember to drink responsibly and plan ahead to use a rideshare service, designated driver, or public transportation to get to and from your destination safely.

Drunk driving is 100 percent preventable and it’s up to you to do your part this holiday season to keep Orange, Rockland and Sullivan counties roads safe. That’s why we’re joining Budweiser to celebrate the holidays by reminding everyone to plan ahead for a safe ride home from his or her holiday celebrations.

One program being offered this holiday in our area is Alert Cab. This service will be provided for Tuesday, March 17th.

Over the past 35 years, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners have invested more than $1 billion in the United States to promote alcohol responsibility and reduce drunk driving, and we are looking forward to continuing this effort through 2020 and beyond.

Tom Kennedy, General Sales Manager

Dana Distributors

Goshen