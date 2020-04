Found this poem lying around on a post-it, which Juno, age 4, had dictated to Kai, age 7. I feel it sums up a certain kind of quarantine day. From Becca Tucker mom of Juno and Kai, Chester, N.Y.

Translation:

Once upon a time there was rice that was bad...

Once upon a time a marker was not working...

The sink was not working...

The socks were small...

Once upon a time the soap was soaked...