Mayor: ‘Let’s work to find answers that will bring change’

Dear Residents,

In the light of recent posts on social media that include anti-semitic comments – this rhetoric will not be tolerated in our community.

In a few days we will be celebrating the life of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. This is a moment to reflect on his words, to walk in his shoes.

As a community and country, we must condemn all incarnations of hatred and racism.

We need to heal but most importantly, to listen.

We need to grow and to find our common ground and to build from the strength we find in true humanity and love.

“Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.” Martin Luther King, Jr.

Let us not lose sight of the difficult issues and the things that ail us but let’s work to find answers that will bring change.

Thank you,

Michael J. Newhard

Mayor, Village of Warwick