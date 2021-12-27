Mayor announces re-election run

To the Editor,

I would like to announce my candidacy for Mayor of the Village of Warwick. The decision to run comes from my desire to continue a strong record of municipal programs, activities and leadership. The Village of Warwick, the Queen Village, is a remarkable place and is considered one of the finest villages in the Hudson Valley. I have been honored to serve my community for the past two decades and am proud of the many municipal accomplishments in that period.

The success rests on the work of many. The Village Board of Trustees, the many governmental boards, the Village Hall staff, our Department of Public Works, village residents and volunteers, civic and non- profit organizations, shop and restaurant owners, our service and medical professionals and first responders are all stakeholders involved in a long term commitment to make a strong, resilient and beautiful community.

It has been these relationships and bridges that have set us apart and have given us the ability to maximize our efforts. It has been the ability to work together that defines our strength. It has most importantly been the clear understanding of our historic past, working diligently on the matters at hand and together defining a vision for our future. The village election is March 15, 2022, and my hope is that you will support my bid for re-election.

Truly,

Mayor Michael Newhard