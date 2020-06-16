Maria Patrizio best choice for Family Court judge

Maria Patrizio probably disagrees with me on many hot button political issues, but I am supporting her in the race for Orange County Family Court judge because she is the best candidate for the job. A Family Court judge does not make decisions about political issues; she makes decisions about what is in the best interests of the children and families who appear before her. Each case presents a unique set of circumstances, and I am certain that Ms. Patrizio will listen respectfully to everyone involved and make a reasonable and practical decision for each family. Because of her calm demeanor and amazing time management skills, Ms. Patrizio will also make the Family Court experience less stressful and more efficient than it currently is.

Ms. Patrizio knows what she is doing because she has been an attorney in Orange County Family Court on a full-time basis since 1999, and she literally wrote the book on Family Court. Her book, Successfully Navigating Family Court in New York, is a guide book for the people who find themselves in Family Court. She wrote it after giving advice to thousands of her clients.

More important than all of her professional achievements, however, is the fact that Ms. Patrizio just “gets it.” She understands people. She understands their challenges. She understands what children and families need.

I urge you to vote for Maria Patrizio in the primary on June 23. Orange County needs her kindness, her intelligence, and her level of excellence on the Family Court bench.

Macen De Lesio

Warwick