Maher says: Consider qualifications

To the editor:

Our Village Board election is Tuesday, March 15. As we approach this important election, I ask that you carefully consider the qualifications, knowledge, and character of each candidate.

The job of a village trustee is multi-faceted. It requires a certain mindset, marked by good judgment, a desire to serve the community, a willingness to work hard, an understanding of the kind of community Warwick is and the needs, desires, and aspirations of its citizens. Trustees must read, observe, and listen – they must get the facts, assess the information they have, and render a well-informed, fair, and impartial decision.

Unfortunately, several of my opponents have chosen to share a great deal of misinformation and make empty promises throughout this campaign. It is clear they did not do their homework; they did not put in the work to obtain the facts, confirm the details, or understand the roles, responsibilities, and processes of running our Village. This is alarming. It concerns me greatly, as a candidate and as a resident.

Over the past several months, I have spent a lot of time going door-to-door speaking with residents, businesses, and a variety of local groups that represent our non-profits and the diverse populations in our Village. What I have learned is that you pay attention, you love our Village, and you care about its future. So do I.

My background and experience, my involvement in our Village for the past 38 years - a place that I call home, makes me the right choice for Village Trustee. I am prepared to help support our Village’s present and future, to solve long-term issues, and to focus on communicating and connecting, with everyone.

Lugene Maher - Our Village, Row A, the right choice. Please vote for me on Tuesday, March 15 at the Goodwill Hook & Ladder on Church St. Ext. The polls are open from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Lugene Maher

Trustee Candidate of the Village of Warwick