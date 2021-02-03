My recent call for our politicians to do their job was somehow misconstrued by some as an attempt to downplay the assault on our Capital or deflect blame. That could not be further from the truth. Let me be clear, a violent assault on our capital that resulted in the death of six Americans was disgusting, disgraceful and an assault on the very ideals this great country stands for.

Our Nation is not perfect and while we have come a long way there is still much to be done to reach “one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.”

If we are to achieve this we must do it together. Asking our federal politicians to lead by example is not unreasonable.

With every new president there is hope that we will make great strides to fulfill the promise of America. Let’s pray we seize the moment.

Michael Sweeton

Supervisor, Town of Warwick