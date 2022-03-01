Family thanks community

To the editor:

The family of Muriel Carroll would like to thank all those who helped us during mom’s illness. We would like to thank St. Anthony’s Community Hospital, Schervier Pavilion, Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, the Warwick Ambulance Corps and the wonderful EMTs who were so very kind and compassionate when dealing with mom, Akin’s Pharmacy, the Warwick Police Department and anyone who expressed condolences or sent a card. We here in Warwick are blessed to reside in such a caring community and we thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.

Thank you so very much,

Kathleen Shanley

Warwick