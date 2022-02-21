Evenhanded local coverage valued

To the editor:

We want to thank the Advertiser for maintaining an evenhanded approach to reporting local community life. Your Valentine feature was a great invitation to share life’s joys with others. And your concise, clear-cut format for village candidate statements is a welcome guide. Some national media have slipped into more and more editorial journalism, seeing their role as political lobbyists. And there’s a strong whiff of that, even locally here in Warwick, in radio and print. So, more than ever, the role of The Warwick Advertiser is crucial in modeling the advantages, and boundaries, of local journalism.

Teri & Dan Mack

Warwick