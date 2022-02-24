Connecting with seniors and businesses

As a candidate for Trustee of the Village of Warwick, my goal is to make a personal connection with as many residents and businesses as possible during this campaign. I’m meeting people by going door-to-door, and not through Facebook, via a website, or through YouTube videos. Why? Because I believe credibility is built through face-to-face connections, making eye contact, and seeing body language. It allows those you meet with the opportunity to see that the candidate’s actions align with their words.

What I have confirmed while speaking with members of the community is that we live in a diverse community with specific population subsets. One of those important groups is our senior citizens. As a Trustee, I recognize the different and varying needs of our senior community. I would ensure we are meeting those needs through connections and understanding their economic, social, and cultural interests while continually assessing our programs and services.

Similarly, when speaking with our business owners, it has reinforced what I have long known - that small towns like ours continue to provide the strong and necessary support for our Village’s sustainability through tourism, agriculture, and recreation. Their stability is critical to the economic health and vibrancy of our Village. Our Village Board must work in partnership with our businesses on and off Main Street to have a vision for the future and cooperation with our neighbors. If we do this proactively, it will go a long way to retain the small-town values, scenic beauty, historic character, and the sense of community we all cherish, all while sustaining a prosperous economy.

The Village of Warwick needs strong leaders and committed citizens. I am both and respectfully ask for your vote on Tuesday, March 15. The polling location is Goodwill Hook & Ladder (25 Church St. Ext.). The polls are open from 9:00 am - 9:00 pm.

Thank you!

Lugene