Common sense and the naked stranger

It’s heartbreaking to listen to the news with all statistics worsening daily due to the spread of the disease, and I am exasperated to think that one simple act could have already dramatically reduced the amount of new cases daily. Yet, it has been overlooked, ignored or misunderstood.

On March 22, an exhausted but humanitarian doctor David Price from Weill Cornell Med Center created a video explaining that the disease spreads by people coming in contact directly or indirectly with infected saliva produced by coughing or sneezing. He advised folks to wear a mask or bandana (and glasses) when going out to keep you from touching your eyes, nose and mouth with your hands which could have touched a contaminated surface.

Washing your hands before finally touching your face was critical.

A friend sent the video to me on the 26th and I sent it to everyone possible via FB and email the same day, including the radio station. They refused to watch it and told me to listen to the CDC and County Exec, both of whom are data collectors, not front-liners.

I sent it local officials on the 27th with a note that everyone should wear something over their faces, especially the supermarket and drugstore clerks. I got a promising reply from the mayor which was cc’d to the other mayors and town supervisor but no fruitful outcome. I looked at the CDC site and saw sneezing and coughing as transmission methods but nothing about the importance of wearing a face covering.

On the 28th, Dr.Price’s video aired on Fox News Cable network three times. That same weekend, Walgreens in the city outfitted their workers with protective gear and turned away unmasked shoppers. I had asked the mayor why we couldn’t get our local retailers to follow suit and never got an answer. On March 31, a Dr. Patel was interviewed on ABC News as part of WTBQ’s regular news broadcast. He stated the importance of everyone wearing a mask.

On April 3, the CDC finally updated info on transmission to include talking and suggested wearing a mask. They also offer instructions on making your own. (This does not apply to medical staff or folks living with a symptomatic family member.)

Common sense: How saliva escapes your mouth

Breathing. Ever go out on a frigid day and say “Gee, I can see my breath?” Moisture droplets come out in any weather but aren’t noticed.

Talking, singing, laughing, etc. Ever wonder what the tiny dried specs are on your cell phone or computer screen that you wipe off daily?

Coughing. This projects droplets quite far, if you don’t cover your face.

Sneezing. This usually has the most force behind it to propel droplets up to six feet or more.

Wearing a mask will prevent your own droplets from landing on people or things that others might touch. As I walked the aisles in the supermarket on April 4, no workers were wearing a mask and very few customers were, either. ShopRite put up a plexiglass barrier which is useless when, as you are bagging your groceries, the cashier takes your receipt and recites your dollars saved and free ham points balance before handing it to you with droplets on it. I shudder to think about how many of these unmasked folks are potential carriers of the disease and how many items they’ve had their hands on, before I get to them.

The most important garment you can wear is a mask or bandana. How many more weeks will pass, before the CDC finally deems it mandatory? We can make a difference now to prevent the spread. If we keep our spit to ourselves, there will be fewer contaminated surfaces to clean.

Don’t be a naked stranger. Wearing a mask won’t kill anyone, but not wearing one can.

Renelle Lorray

Warwick