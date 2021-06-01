BLM resolution to our leaders

Last week, as the nation observed the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death and in anticipation of Warwick’s first annual Juneteenth celebration, a resolution in support of Black Lives was submitted to the Boards of the Town of Warwick and Villages of Greenwood Lake, Warwick and Florida.

The resolution, sponsored by 18 Warwick residents, declares that “systemic racism is a real and present concern in all our communities and (local government) will actively work to make changes to ensure that diversity is a major consideration in all their policies and procedures ...”

We’re asking local boards to adopt the resolution at their June meetings.

Warwick residents have peacefully marched and rallied, demanding equity and pledging to do all that we can in our civic and private lives to promote empathy and anti-racist practices and policies here where we live and work.

This resolution is one of the fruits of our commitment to making The Town of Warwick Town more aware, committed and responsive to issues of systemic racism.

Swift adoption of this resolution will demonstrate the determination of both our citizens and our elected leaders to work together, respectfully, peacefully, and across all political divides, to create a community of greater equity for all.

We need the public’s help to encourage our local leaders to pass these resolutions in their upcoming June meetings. Below is a list of public meeting dates at which we hope this resolution will be taken up, as well as names of local leaders, email contacts and websites.

Please email or phone these local leaders to express your support for the Black Lives Matter Resolution.

We encourage any who can to attend the scheduled public meetings listed below to speak on behalf of the resolution.

Our town and village leaders need to hear from us. Please add your voice of support to this important effort.

Village of Florida: Mayor Harter at mayor@villageoffloridany.org. Due to the short notice, calls to Mayor Harter may be most effective. Mayor Harter’s Cell number is: 845-500-1504. http://www.villageoffloridany.org/government/officials/

Village of Warwick: Monday, June 7, 7:30 p.m. (Mayor Newhard - mayor@villageofwarwick.org - Trustees Bachman, Cheney, Lindberg, McManus)

https://villageofwarwick.org/contacts-2/

Town of Warwick: Thursday, June 10, 7:30 p.m. (Supervisor Sweeton - msweeton@townofwarwick.org - Board members DeAngelo, Kowal, Gerstner)

https://www.townofwarwick.org/contacts/

Village of Greenwood Lake: Thursday, June 17, at 7:30 p.m. (Mayor Dwyer - Mayor@villageofgreenwoodlake.org - Trustees Kelm, Howley, Holder, Sellier)

https://www.villageofgreenwoodlake.org

Thank you.

Patricia McMillan and Joan Tirrell

Warwick