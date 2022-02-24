Applauding journalistic integrity

The recent article in the Warwick Advertiser, “Anonymous” Warwick Sites share the same IP address, Warwick Advertiser Confirms is the kind of investigative reporting that upholds journalistic ethics and reliance on facts verses rumors. A village election is right around the corner and the candidates are being scrutinized. Information attained that one of the candidates for village trustee is linked to several controversial websites will help voters make informed decisions about who is best qualified to serve our citizens.

We should be able to trust that our local media is doing all it can to be impartial during this process, because Warwick is not immune to the political divisiveness we see on a national level. Insinuations of wrongdoing without evidence have no place in our public discourse and does irreparable damage to the faith in our institutions. We must insist that our local newspapers and radio programing reflect the culture and lives of our residents in an unbiased way. I applaud the Warwick Advertiser for the value it places on truthful reporting and being an honest voice for the diverse community we live in.

Patty Cook

Warwick