A vote for Tom McKnight

To the Editor:

Tom McKnight stands out as the most qualified candidate for Trustee. Tom’s direct experience and knowledge of Village issues sets him apart, and when you speak with him his credibility is clear. He is outspoken about the expensive infrastructure projects ahead. I know Tom to be fiscally responsible and I am counting on him to help tackle these projects while pushing the board to keep the budget tight. I am confident that Tom’s maturity and professionalism will continue to be great assets to the Village. If there is anyone who is primed for the role of Trustee, it’s Tom McKnight. He has earned my vote.

Patrick Corcoran

Warwick