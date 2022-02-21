A vote for Michael Newhard

To the Editor:

The Village of Warwick has a unique charm and quality of life that village residents have come to prize – both those who have recently moved to Warwick and lifelong residents. Maintaining this vibrant community is the result of the vision and hard work of our dedicated community leaders.

As mayor, Michael Newhard has worked together with the Village Board to protect the quality of life in the village and improve the economic strength of our commercial center.

Michael has a strong respect for the views and concerns of all residents and a willingness to be open to new ideas.

Importantly he has ensured that the village tax rate is among the lowest in Orange County while making certain that the quality of the essential services provided to the residents by the Village government is maintained.

I strongly support the candidacy of Michael Newhard for re-election as mayor of the Village of Warwick.

Bill Olsen

Warwick