A vote for Michael Newhard

I am writing this letter to show my support for Mayor Newhard. I feel privileged to live in such a beautiful and vibrant village that has so much to offer. We get to enjoy well maintained parks that provide a variety of recreational activities for our children including sports fields, hiking trails, and even a skate park. We can take advantage of numerous restaurants, cafes, and pubs while socializing with friends.

We look forward to our annual events like Applefest, the Halloween Parade, the Children’s Book Festival, and the Summer Concert Series. The village has refurbished bridges, extended sidewalk areas, and has ongoing projects that address water, sewer, and infrastructure issues. We even have the right to voice our concerns and offer ideas when we attend community meetings. We can get involved in updating the Master Plan if we choose to do so. All of these venues and opportunities exist because of the vision, hard work, careful planning, and sensible development encouraged by Mayor Newhard and his fellow legislators.

I’m hoping that all residents will take the time to research each candidate so that they are fully aware of what that candidate has to offer. What are the details of their vision for the village’s future, and has that candidate been active in supporting village projects and development in the past? Are you supporting a candidate because of what they have to offer or are you simply hopping on the political bandwagon in support of a party, and voting for change for the sake of change with no vision at all? Mayor Newhard has my vote.

Kim Wolckenhauer