Letter to the Editor:

I am writing to support Matt Sullivan’s candidacy to be elected as the new Mayor of Warwick.I know that Matt, a long time resident of Warwick who cares deeply about his town, has for many years been concerned about the numerous local issues that have not been adequately addressed or properly resolved by the town in the past.

Matt will work tirelessly to improve the lives of everyone in Warwick through open government and a common sense approach to Warwick’s problems. He believes in law and order, protecting the environment, and improving the lives of all Warwick’s citizens. A vote for Matt Sullivan will definitely make Warwick a better place for everyone.

Steven Brant