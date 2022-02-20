A vote for Joe Amaturo

To The Editor:

As a resident of the Village of Warwick for more than four decades I have seen elected officials come and go and I have been personally acquainted with some of them. It seems to me that the time has come for some new thinking to be injected into the mix. When I look carefully at the challenges, we face in the Village of Warwick I believe there is one person that checks all the boxes.

Joe Amaturo was born and raised in this community and he is firmly committed to it. An expert in Information Technology and Project Management, possessor of an undergraduate degree in Business Management, and an advanced degree in Finance, Joe has the knowledge, skill and expertise to make a positive contribution to this community. He learned discipline and teamwork through military service and work-life experience. He knows the value of getting things done, and he knows how to see things through to completion. Joe is a man of faith, and is a family man with a wife and two children who are enrolled in the Warwick Valley School System. Most of all, Joe Amaturo will listen carefully to the concerns of the residents of this community. He deserves your vote for Warwick Village Trustee.

# # #

Michael E. Jackson