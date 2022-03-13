A vote for Eileen Patterson

Hi there,

I’ve been a resident of Warwick for four years, and met Eileen Patterson at her local business Track 7.

I really hope she gets elected on Tuesday and an injection of fresh energy goes into the running of the village.

I think it’s really important for leadership to change - staying too long in the role of mayor can only lead to complacency, not because of anyone’s personality, necessarily, but because there’s a limit to one person’s capacities and life experience. It’s healthy to inject new people into systems, new ideas, new energy, new leadership.

In the four years I’ve known Eileen, I’ve grown to like and trust her more and more. Her competency, her intelligence, her decision making and her care for people. I think she’d make an excellent Mayor and encourage everyone to vote for her.

Thanks for reading,

Rosalind Bennett