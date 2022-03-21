A mayor’s gratitude and request

To The Editor:

On behalf of the Vibrant Village team, Carly Foster, Tom McKnight and myself, I would like to express our gratitude and honor at the overwhelming voter turnout and the clear support for our vision and desire to serve.

Now our work begins. Our priority is to enhance public connection and conversation so that you, our constituent, knows what is going on and can have a greater voice.

The past two years have been marked by isolation due to the pandemic. We see this time now as an opportunity to find fresh paths of communication and involvement

We live in a remarkable place and our goal is to not only maintain what we’ve accomplished but to reach to the next level. This is an effort that can only happen with you. Beyond your vote we encourage your involvement, your active partnership. This is how we grow a future.

Truly,

Mayor Michael Newhard