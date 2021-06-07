A heartfelt thanks from the WVMS PTA

The Middle School PTA would like to give a special thanks to all our members, volunteers and membership Booster Families for their kindness and generosity in supporting the Middle School, which has truly meant so much, especially this year. The families and businesses listed below have gone above and beyond with their donations to help make our programs possible and are helping to send off our graduating 8th graders and all other students with a memorable close. We appreciate all of our Middle School PTA members immensely, both families and staff. Without the wonderful volunteers and Chairs who put in countless hours, our events would not have been possible for our students. We would also like to thank our district teachers, administrators and staff for working so hard for our students during these unprecedented times.

DIAMOND BOOSTERS: Nicole Benoit, House of Beauty, Lauren & Jeff Coppola, Coppola Services, Inc., The Grundfast Family, Gujar Family - Tranquility Salon, Marcin & Magdalena Luc, Greenpoint Insurance Brokerage, Denis McAteer, Sally & Robert Scheuermann - Scheuermann Farm and Greenhouses, Copper Bottom & Sugar Loaf Taphouse – Solari Family, The Tzezailidis Family, Julie Christian Venter

PLATINUM BOOSTERS: The Grigalunas Family, The Kelley Family, The Mikos Family, Paper Plane Invitations, The Potempa Family, The Price Family, The Ranaudo Family, The Sansone Family, Joe & Jana Scarpaci, The Tennant Family, The Tomich Family

GOLD BOOSTERS: The Gilmore Family, The Mulligan Family, The Vitkovsky Family, The Wegas Family

SILVER BOOSTERS: Elizabeth Abruscato & Family, The Ginley Family, Heather Harvey, The Manno Family, Rocco Manno Artworks, The McSweeney Family, Jamie Munkatchy & Chris Murray, The Portka Family, Brent & Laure Ragans, Stacy & Ivan Swornik, The Wright Family, Wright Brothers Landscaping

BRONZE BOOSTERS: Karen Bess, The Calone Family, The Cook Family, The DeGuzman Family, Marte & Estevez Family, Mike & Nikki Gawronski, The Gilley Family, Mike & Kristi Greco, American Cancer Society of Hudson Valley, Danielle & Lyle Jakubek, The McCabe Family, Tatyana & Bart Meehan, Gabe & Jen Morrow, Beth Nagel, The Natoli Family, Shane Peters, Tanya & Gary Pfingst, Pam & Marc Pinnavaia, The Poje Family, Joanna & Brian Ross, The Sanzone Family, The Secord Family, Lisa & Jeff Sasse, Flightstart Solutions, The Sullivan Family, The Sussner Family, The Torino-Margolis Family.

We would also like to thank our wonderful local businesses that contributed as yearbook boosters to help support the Middle School, so please remember to support them: Board & Brush Warwick, Edenville General Store, Leonard Episcopio DDS, Green Team New York Realty, Missy’s Magical Wishes Travel, Orchard Grove Animal Hospital, Taco Hombre, Warwick LaCrosse, Warwick Little League, Warwick Sanitation, Warwick Soccer Club, Warwick Youth Football & Cheer, Wright Family Farm.

With sincerest thanks,

Erica Grundfast, Nicole Gujar, Lisa Lupkovich, Heather Parsons, Jennifer Price, Anh Sobo & Beth Weinberg

The Warwick Valley Middle School PTA Board