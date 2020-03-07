Wedding vow renewal on May 16 will be a community event

Reservations are now being accepted for the first-ever mass community-wide wedding vow renewal in Warwick on Saturday, May 16, from 2 to 4:30 p.m., hosted by the Warwick Historical Society.

Join numerous couples in saying “I do” again at the beautiful Old School Baptist Meeting House, the iconic white church in the middle of the Village of Warwick.

Not feeling ready to commit? Attend the unique ceremony and reception as a guest and leave the vows to your neighbors.

The ceremony is set to begin at 2 p.m. in the historic church, with a reception immediately following in Lewis Park, the lush, green park on Main Street in Warwick.

Sponsors of this event include: Etched in Time Engraving; DJ Christopher Ford; Deja Vu Events; Corwin Florist and Greenhouses; Peck’s Wine & Spirits; Jean-Claude’s Patisserie; the Warwick Valley Gardeners; Fizzy Lifting Candy Shop; and the Village of Warwick.

The cost is $30 to attend and or participate, formal attire is not required. Invite your friends and family to be part of this history-making event.

To register call the Warwick Historical Society at 845-986-3236 or visit www.whsny.org for more information.