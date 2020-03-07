Village of Warwick seeks two residents to serve on Comprehensive Master Plan committee

The Village of Warwick is forming a Comprehensive Master Plan Committee.

Village officials are looking for two residents to serve on the committee. No formal experience necessary, but a love of community and desire to help define a positive future for the village.

The current Comprehensive Master Plan can be found at www.villageofwarwick.org. The committee will be working with Fairweather Planning Consultants and Alta Planning and Design.

The work will include monthly meetings as well as focus groups and outreach sessions over the period of six months.

If you are interested, please send a short bio and cover letter addressed to Mayor Michael Newhard and the Board of Trustees to: Village of Warwick, Attention: Village Clerk’s Office, P.O. Box 369, Warwick, NY 10990, fax to (845) 986-6884 or email clerk@villageofwarwick.org.