Warwick.Village of Warwick announces emergency response plan

The Village of Warwick Board of Trustees and department heads have established the following initial Emergency Response Plan in regard to the COVID-19/Coronavirus in our community for the safety of their constituents and the Village's employees as it relates to access to Village Hall and the Justice Court, as well as public meetings and events:

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, Village Hall will be closed to the public until further notice. The Village Clerk and Village employees in the Building Department, Department of Public Works, at the Planning Board, Zoning Board, and in the Justice Court's offices will be reporting to work in order to conduct business and can be reached via email and telephone.

Residents will have access to the drop box at the front entrance of Village Hall for payment of water and/or sewer bills as well as traffic tickets. For water and/or sewer bills, no cash will be accepted, only check or money order or you may pay on-line by visiting the Village of Warwick website at villageofwarwick.org. For traffic tickets, no checks will be accepted, only cash or money order or you may pay on-line by visiting the Village of Warwick website at villageofwarwick.org.

All Planning Board and Zoning Board meetings will be postponed pending further notice.

The Village Justice Court has canceled Traffic Court for the month of March. Appearances will be rescheduled by mail.

All postponements will be posted on the Village of Warwick's website.

Further, effective immediately, the following Village services are suspended pending further notice:

· Handicapped stickers (available by appointment only)

· Municipal Id's

· Notary Public Services

· Garage Sale Permits

· Facility Use Requests.

Mayor Michael Newhard