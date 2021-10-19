Wildcats top Kingston, 35-21

Warwick scored 28 unanswered points to overcome an early Kingston touchdown on their way to a 35 – 21 victory at Dietz Stadium in Kingston.

Dan Thorson led the way with 3 TD’s, Nick DiMarco and Jake Durie each contributed a TD for the Wildcats. Warwick junior kicker Drew Borner was a perfect 5 for 5 on extra points. The offensive line of Dan Robledo, Jacob Gibel, Joe Santiago, Tim Wilbur, Christian Felix, Aidan Corrigan, DJ Madura, Zach Freedman, Kyle Sass, Luke Seibel, Yesh Kathuria, Jaden Velez and Latrell Willis led the way to 192 yards rushing and over 340 yards total offense.

Ryan McLaughlin led all receivers with 4 receptions for 80 yards. Quarterbacks Nick DiMarco and Joey Krasniewicz combined for 146 passing yards in the win. Defensively the Wildcats were led by Justin Hurd, Chase Fogg, Jake Rooney and Jake Durie who each contributed over 8 tackles (includes assists). Alex Negersmith and Jake Rooney each recovered a fumble.

Warwick will travel to Middletown on Friday Night on Oct. 22 to take on the Middletown Bears and then return home for senior night Friday October 29th at 7 p.m. against the Pine Bush Bushmen.

All games can be heard on WTBQ Radio or streamed on WTBQ.com