Warwick. Warwick Valley shuts out Kingston to open the varsity football season

Warwick Valley Wildcats built a 21-0 first half lead Saturday, March 13, to coast to an opening win against the Kingston Tigers as football returned to Section IX.

James Bailey led all rushers with 13 carries for 82 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Nick Dimarco passed for 156 yards and spread the ball to six different receivers. Justin Hurd made five receptions for 60 yards and Joey McLaughlin had three catches, including one for a touchdown.

Logan Hurd took Kingston’s opening punt for a 53-yard touchdown.

The Wildcats’ defense was led by James Bailey (nine tackles), Logan Hurd (eight tackles) and Jake Durie (five tackles) while the defensive secondary was led by Sean Cosgrove, JT Orlando and Joe Durie.

Dominic Sirico and Skyler Rodriguez each recovered fumbles for the Wildcats.

Warwick will take on Goshen this Friday night, March 19, in the annual Spirit Trophy Game at Goshen High School.

