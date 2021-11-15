Warwick Valley’s 2021 football campaign ends as the Wildcats fall to NFA in Section IX AA semifinal

All good things come to an end as only one of the remaining 36 “AA” teams in New York State will win its final game: The Warwick Valley Wildcats lost to NFA in the Section IXAA Football semifinal 41-16.

Warwick could not overcome a 21-point first half deficit but held its own against Section IX’s largest school.

Warwick’s offense was led by Dan Thorson’s 160 all-purpose yards (kick–off and rushing yards).

Jake Durie, Owen Hoyen, Dan Thorson and Nick DiMarco rushed 28 times for 124 yards.

Nick Simonetta led all Warwick Receivers with five receptions for 80 yards. Ryan McLaughlin and Justin Hurd contributed three receptions each (McLaughlin caught a TD from DiMarco).

The defense was led by Jake Durie (ten tackles), Justin Hurd (seven tackles) and Tyler Ellis (five tackles and an interception). Sophomore Johnny Accardo also intercepted a ball for the Wildcats.

Junior Defensive End Alex Negersmith was credited with a safety.

Warwick’s Drew Borner was a perfect two for two on extra points.

Warwick Valley 126 year football summary article will appear in next week’s publication. Go Wildcats!