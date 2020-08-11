Warwick resident earns prestigious black belt

Warwick resident Patti Lurye-Dempster recently earned her 4th degree Kikkiwon-certified Master Black Belt status, a rare occurence.

Recognition by the Kukkiwon – the center of taekwondo operations worldwide located in Seoul, South Korea, holds the same value as a student receiving a diploma from an ivy-league university. A vast majority of advanced martial artists hold the black belt, but not Kukkiwon recognition.

A member of the Chosun Taekwondo Academy, a local martial arts institute established in 1997, for decades, Master Lurye, along with fourteen other candidates, were recently required to demonstrate proficiency in skills ranging from basic self-defense techniques and poomsae – the choreographed, dance-like formal exercises unique to traditional taekwondo - to the breaking of wood with intense kicks and hand strikes, a dramatic component of the Korean martial art, that expresses raw power and focus.

“We are fortunate indeed to retain such a loyal group of students, students who not only know the meaning of perseverance, but of community activism as well,” Chosun Owner Doug Cook, a 7th degree Kikkiwon-certified Black Belt said. “Patti and her husband David, also a black belt at the school, are members of the Warwick Rotary and other local charitable organizations, constantly giving back to the enchanting community that has treated us all so well. We are honored to have them both as students.”

The Chosun Taekwondo Academy boasts an unusually high percentage of adult students due to a traditional curriculum that focuses on self-defense, martial arts philosophy and meditation. The academy also features classes in hatha yoga, all taught by seasoned adult black belt instructors.

For more information on the programs offered at the Chosun Taekwondo Academy call (845) 986-2288, or visit their website at www.chosuntkd.com.