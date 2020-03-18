Warwick. Mount Peter Ski Area closed for the season

The popular Mount Peter Ski Area Spring Rally, scheduled for this Sunday, March 22, has been canceled.

Although that might be prudent for the current coronavirus epidemic, the ski area, which has an extraordinary snow making capability that can usually keep it fully open without any help from Mother Nature, also needed cold weather to continue making snow. And an unusually warm March hindered its capability.

And so last Saturday, March 14, Mount Peter officially closed for the season.

An announcement posted on its Website at www.mtpeter.com thanked everyone for a great season and stated that the planned “Scout Weekend” would be rescheduled for the opening weekend of its 85th season next December.

- Roger Gavan