Warwick graduate joins premier baseball team

John Santana, a graduate of Warwick High School and graduate of Mount Saint Mary College last year., was invited to play for the Hudson Valley Astros, a premier team.

His senior year was cut short due to COVID-19. John was a 4 year starter for both Warwick and Mount Saint Mary’s baseball team. He was a 2-way player on both teams. He was starting shortstop and was also in the pitching line up.

John was also in the batting line up and was team high average for his junior year. John just recently received an amazing invite to play for a premier team, the Hudson Valley Astros.