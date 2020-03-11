Warwick. Foul-shooting champions crowned

Warwick’s top Middle School and Elementary School free-throw shooters competed at the Ultamania Faculty Basketball Game.

Students qualified through their PE classes and the final event was a head-to-head competition beginning at 6 p.m. in the High School Small Gym on Friday, March 6. Here are the results:

Fourth Grade Girls Champion

Champion: Alexa Hayes (Sanfordville)

Finalists: Emory Johnson, Callie Romig, Zoe Chocallo, Abigail Horowitz and Delaney Corbalis

Fifth and Sixth Grade Girls

Champion Penny Bieling (Middle School)

Finalists: Kelsey Larney, Carly Freet, Keira Pembridge, Emily Romig and Carly McLaughlin

Fourth Grade Boys

Champion: Jason Brady (Park)

Finalists: Leo Shostal, Leo Blick, John Paul Azzopardi, Harrison Burrows and Denis McAteer

Fifth and Sixth Grade Boys

Champion: Cayden Honerkamp

Finalists: Simon Mateo, Dylan Svec, Sean Perez, Wyatt Clatur and Joseph Cerulli

Thank you to the Middle School and Elementary PE teachers Gwen Garcia, Shawn Myers, Phil Szumlaski, Mike Potter, Shelley Carr, John VanPelt, Graig McElroy, Patty Langton and Kristen Schulze for running the local event and High School PE teachers Kailtin Rodriguez, Eric Rosa, Ryan Candia and Shad Scarpulla for managing the championship round.

This story and photo were prepared Athletic Director Gregory Sirico.