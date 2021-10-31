Warwick defeats Pine Bush

Warwick Footballs’ seniors set the tone on Senior Night with solid performance and a 35–16 win over the Pine Bush Bushmen.

Senior Dan Thorson led all ball carriers with 128 yards on nine carries and three touchdowns. Quarterback Nick DiMarco completed 8 of 13 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown to senior receiver Nick Simonetta.

The receivers were led by Simonetta’s four receptions followed by Ryan Mclaughlin’s two catches for 71 yards. Justin Hurd, Latrell Willis, Nate Constable and Skyler Rodriguez each had receptions for the Wildcats.

Junior quarterback Joey Krasniewicz was two for two passing for more than 40 yards.

The defense was led by linebackers Jake Durie and Jake Rooney (nine total tackles each), Dominic Sirico (six total tackles) and Tyler Ellis, who was a constant force all day from his position of outside linebacker.

Alex Negersmith, Jake Durie and Kieran Currao each had a sack of the Bushmen quarterback.

Durie also stripped the ball from a Pine Bush running back for a defensive score in the third quarter.

The win advances the Wildcats to the Section IX AA Football semi-final game against the Newburgh Goldbacks at NFA’s Academy Field.

Kick-off is slated for 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.

This story and photo were provided by Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Gregory Sirico.