The pandemic didn’t stop 36 martial artists from attaining their Black Belts on June 6 at the Warwick Town Park, where United Martial Arts Centers held its bi-annual Black Belt Testing and graduated students to 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th degree Black Belt.

Attaining a Black Belt is challenging enough, it takes, years of training, commitment and dedication and the support of your family and friends. The students who tested were put through a very unique opportunity and challenge. Preparing for their Black Belt Test the candidates had to take classes via zoom for part of the year and then finally come back to small socially distanced classes wearing masks.

“Our Black Belt testing is very unique and includes a weekend of seminars focused on giving the individual an amazing marital arts experience. These seminars include physical training such as weapons, sparring and self defense but also meditation and personal development,” said Grand Master Edmund Ciarfella owner of UMAC.