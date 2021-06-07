x
Florida. Seward athletes make college choices

| 07 Jun 2021 | 10:50
    Seward Spartans will bring their athletic talents to the field and court when they go on to college in the fall. Morgan Kelly will play soccer at Eastern Connecticut State University while Josely Medina will play basketball at SUNY Morrisville.
