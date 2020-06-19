DEC plans free fishing weekend

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced a Free Fishing Weekend for June 27-28.

The event is the second of six Free Fishing Days offered in New York state every year.

“This free fishing weekend could not have come at a better time,” Commissioner Seggos said. “Amid the uncertainty of these challenging times, being home together has allowed many families to get outdoors and experience new activities. Free fishing days provide the perfect opportunity for all New Yorkers - from Brooklyn to Buffalo and from Montauk to Mt. Marcy-to try fishing for the first time and encourage those who have fished before to dust off their fishing rods and get outside.”

Additional Free Fishing Days in 2020/2021 include: National Hunting and Fishing Day (Sept. 26); Veterans Day (Nov. 11); and President’s Day Weekend (Feb. 13-14). During these designated free fishing days, New York residents and non-residents are permitted to fish for free without a fishing license.

Free fishing day participants are reminded that although the requirement for a fishing license is waived during free fishing days, all other fishing regulations remain in effect.