Alexa Ferrer earns NSCA All-American Athlete Award

SUNY Potsdam senior women's lacrosse player Alexa Ferrer, a graduate of Warwick Valley High School, has been named a 2020 All-American Athlete Award winner by the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA).

The honor recognizes Ferrer's athletic accomplishments and her dedication to strength and conditioning as well as leadership in this area with the Bears women's lacrosse team.

When Potsdam's and the rest of the nation's seasons were unfortunately cut short, Ferrer was third on the team in scoring and tied for the lead in goals with 12.

In just over three seasons with the Bears, the midfielder totaled 53 goals and three assists for 56 points in 46 games. She started 33 games and also recorded 64 ground balls, 25 caused turnovers and 36 draw controls.

Ferrer was the Bears second leading scorer a spring ago with 29 goals and an assist and was easily on pace to top that this season.

Always willing to help her team win in anyway she could, Ferrer even served as an emergency goalie for three games as a sophomore.

She is an Exercise Science major with a minor in Community Health.

The Bears were 3-2 when the season came to a halt a week ago. Potsdam ended 2020 with victories over Husson College (18-7) and Norwich University (17-11) in Hilton Head, S.C.