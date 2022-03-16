Newhard re-elected, joined by new trustees Foster and McKnight

After much noisy campaigning among three mayoral candidates, Michael Newhard was re-elected Village of Warwick mayor for another five years by a substantial margin, with 834 votes, amid a large turnout. Matthew Sullivan received 366 votes, and Eileen Patterson had 228.

From the five Village of Warwick trustee candidates, voters chose Carly Foster, with 821 votes, and Tom McKnight, with 712 votes, both for five year terms. Joe Amaturo had 458 votes; Brian Torpie, 390; and Lugene Maher, 328.

Newhard’s first priority, he said, will be to hold a work session with the Village Board of Trustees, where they will decide for what departments each will be liaison.

“I’ll ask what interests them and where they feel they’ll be most effective, rather than giving them assignments, as in the past,” Newhard said.

Over 1300 people voted in person, and over 1400 votes were cast, including absentee ballots, according to Village Clerk Raina Abramson. In 2020, only about 900 people voted, she said. Yet only about a quarter of the 5008 registered voters participated.