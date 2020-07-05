Montgomery. Orange County’s 2020 Freedom Fest fireworks on July 18 will be a drive-in event

Orange County’s 2020 Freedom Fest fireworks, which will be held on Saturday, July 18, at Thomas Bull Memorial Park in Montgomery, will be a drive-in event.

As always, the event honors the county’s veterans and this year’s Freedom Fest will also pay tribute to our first responders.

“Our Freedom Fest will look very different this year, but it will be a great opportunity to honor our veterans and our first responders, and celebrate our community,” Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said. “We hope residents are able to responsibly and safely enjoy a well-deserved and entertaining evening.

Gates for this year’s Freedom Fest Drive-In Fireworks display will open at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks will begin at dusk. Attendees can bring their own food and drinks. Please note, no glass containers, pets, pop-up tents or sparklers are permitted. Bags are subject to being checked upon entry.

The event will be held with the public’s health and safety as the highest priority and safe social distancing and/or masks are required.