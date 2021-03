Prospective SUNY Orange students can drop into the college’s Zoom room any time during the week of March 29 to get admissions and financial aid information.

Registration is not required. The Zoom link will be available beginning Monday, March 29, on the college’s admissions page at www.sunyorange.eud.admissions/visit.html.

For more information, contact the admissions office by calling 845-341-4030, by email at apply@sunyorange.edu or by visiting www.sunyorange.edu.