WTBQ launches sixth annual Toys for Military Tots drive

On Monday, Dec. 16, contributors to the fourth annual Toys for Military Tots toy drive assembled at the office of Orange County Community Radio WTBQ (1110 AM/93.5 FM) to celebrate the success of the program and the distribution of the toys. From left, Jiana Barker, Orange County (OC) Tourism, Bill Dawson, Dawson Motors, Assemblyman Karl Brabenec, Pete Rollins of the Disabled American Veterans of OC, Veteran Army nurse Laura Symykla, Bob Caridi, president of the Nam Knights, Kathy Yosef from Mt. St Mary's ROTC, Laura Rollins of the Disabled American Veterans of OC, State Sen. Jen Metzger, Tech Sgt. Paul Messina from Stewart Air Force Base, Orange County Executive, Steve Neuhaus, Frank Truatt, owner of WTBQ/WGHT, Tony Cardone, supervisor of the Town of Monroe, Capt. Paul Arteta of the O.C. Sheriff's Office, Justin Rodriguez, communications director of Orange County, MSgt. Sara Pastorello, directorr of Communications at Stewart Air Force Base, Candice Varetoni of the Orange Bank & Trust Company, Leo R. Kaytes of Leo Kaytes Ford and Travis Podolec of the Orange Bank & Trust Company. (
Photo by Roger Gavan)