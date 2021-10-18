WTBQ launches sixth annual Toys for Military Tots drive

Orange County Radio WTBQ’s sixth Annual Toys for Military Tots Drive has begun and everyone is invited to help Santa deliver the new, unwrapped toys for children baby to 12 years old whose parents served or are serving in the Military..

WTBQ Radio (AM 1110/FM 93.5) has once again teamed up with Orange County Executive, Steve Neuhaus, who sparked this drive, Bob Caridi, president of the Nam Knights, Amanda Dana, director of OC Tourism, Orange Bank and Trust, and many more.

All toys are delivered locally in Orange County.

This year’s recipients are Pete and Laura Rollins representing the Children of Orange County Disabled American Vets and MSgt, Sara Pastorello representing Children of Active and Reserves stationed at Stewart Air Force Base.

Five years ago Station owner Frank Truatt and Station Manager Taylor Sterling conceived the idea after speaking with Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus about the needs of the children of our military both active and those of disabled veterans.

Shoppers are asked to buy a gift and make a child feel the magic of the holiday season.

Extra wrapping paper and ribbons would also be appreciated

The last day for drop off is Friday, Dec. 10 but as a result of the widely reported supply chain problems and possible shortages, it’s suggested that toys be purchased and delivered early.

“God Bless you all for sharing with those who sacrifice so much in order that we may enjoy the holidays with our families,” said Sterling.

Drop off locales are listed on wtbq.com and at Facebook.com/WTBQAMFM