Writing contest announced for three college scholarships

For the sixteenth year, Albert Wisner Public Library Foundation is offering college scholarships to be awarded in a writing competition. Applicants will submit an essay of up to 2,000 on the following topic: Indicate a character in a fictional book or an actual historical figure who has had a significant influence on you, and describe that influence.

Submissions will be judged based on responsiveness to the topic, overall literacy and grammatical accuracy, and other criteria as the judges think appropriate. Authors of the three essays judged to be the best of those submitted each will receive $1,000 toward the cost of college tuition.

Any high school senior who resides in the Warwick Valley Central School District and expects to graduate in 2022 is welcome to participate, regardless of where he/she attends school - home-schooled students included.

These are firm guidelines:

· The essay must not include any details that reveal the writer’s identity. The judges consider all essays without knowing the author.

· The essay is due on Monday, April 18, 2022, by 5:00pm, submitted as an email attachment to: awplscholarship@gmail.com. Submit the essay from a non-WVCSD email address, and provide a contact phone number. Late essays will not be judged.

· Scholarship recipients will need to provide their college student I.D. number once assigned.

The three scholarships will be awarded in May 2022. Library benefactors Glenn P. and Susan D. Dickes have sponsored the scholarships since the competition’s inception in 2007. C. Hope Arber added a third scholarship in 2012. For more information call 986-1047, ext. 3.