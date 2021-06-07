Winslow Therapeutic Riding Center co-founder dies

The Honorable F. Dana Winslow of Glen Head, a retired New York State Supreme Court Justice and co-founder of Warwick’s Winslow Therapeutic Riding Center, died on May 15.

He was 82 years old.

Winslow had a lifelong passion for horseback riding. And he was an accomplished equestrian, competing in Combined Training events throughout the northeast.

In 1974, he joined the late Virginia Martin, owner at that time of Borderland Farm, along with Virginia Mazza and others to form Winslow Therapeutic Riding. The organization provided equine-assisted activities and therapies for the handicapped.

Until his death Winslow continued to serve in various positions in the organization including his most recent position as a member of the Board of Directors.

Today, Winslow Therapeutic Riding Center, now relocated on 100 acres of scenic land adjacent to Route 17A between Bellvale and Mount Peter, is a non-profit organization 501(c)(3) devoted to individuals with disabilities residing in the Hudson Valley and surrounding areas in northern New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut.

Winslow offers therapeutic riding lessons and an adult day program dedicated to participants who face many different challenges. It also offers traditional riding lessons, youth leadership program and additional youth programs that teach responsibility and teamwork through a variety of activities, and a teen volunteer program that works on small fundraising events in addition to many other projects around our facility.

Memorial donations can be made in Dana Winslow’s name to Winslow Therapeutic Riding Center https://www.winslow.org, 1433 Route 17A Warwick, NY 10990.