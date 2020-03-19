What's open, what's available

Local resident John Barnett, founder of “The Real Warwick, NY, ” and professional marketing operations manager Matt Lockwood, have posted this list on the organization’s Facebook page of businesses that are modifying their business operations in response to COVID-19 rules along with mandates that are coming in.

Groceries

ShopRite — store hours have been updated 7am-10pm, ShopRite from Home available online. They have placed limits on the following key categories: Paper Products (toilet paper, paper towels, tissues), Household disinfectants, Cold & Flu medicines, Soaps and hand sanitizers, First aid supplies, Bottled water, Chicken, Turkey and Ground Beef products, and Eggs

Price Chopper — closes 1am-6am, pickup and delivery options are available online

**Please be aware that there are other establishments that are selling grocery items such as Pennings Farm Market, Tuscan, and local convenience stores **

Pharmacies

Apple Valley Pharmacy — open and taking necessary safety precautions. They offer free delivery in Warwick or can do curbside pick-up at the store.

CVS Pharmacy — open, corporate website states they offer delivery

Akin's — still open and staying safe

Restaurants & Bars

Yesterday's—For St. Patrick’s Day they will start deliveries at 12 pm .. $15 minimum on orders and we will deliver within a 15 mile radius of the restaurant.

Pennings Farm Market—open 9am-7pm for the market (groceries as well as the garden center), 12-7pm for takeout and growler fills. Curbside pickup coming soon.

Halligan's—offering curbside pickup on to-go orders.

Blarney Station — doing take out and curbside pickup and to go catering/family meals

Fetch—offering takeout services.

Sugarloaf Taphouse —offering takeout services only. They also always have offered a 10% discount on takeout orders and this continues now as well. Alcohol to go available as well

Copper Bottom in Florida does the same as Sugarloaf Taphouse. Alcohol to go available as well.

Galloway Grill—open for takeout between 9am-8pm

Mattingly’s Tavern — They will be open 11am-8pm for carry-out (including beer, wine, and liquor pending guidelines). Delivery available through GrubHub.

Westtown Brew Works — order via email, they will confirm and deliver + fill your growler

Silvio's Villa—curbside pickup or Doordash available

‍ The Landmark Inn — open for take-out and delivery daily from 4-8pm. They are offering $10 bottles of house wine

Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery — open for bottle & growler (sangria & cider) sales to go 11am-6pm, 7 days a week. Curbside delivery available if you call ahead. Can order most things online.

Grappa —curbside pickup, free delivery within 10 miles, and offering discounts as well: 30% off all curbside pick-up orders, 20% off all delivery orders. They are also donating 5% of every order to Backpack Snack Attack.

Viviano — takeout, curbside pickup, and local delivery available

Emerald Point — 12-8pm for curbside food and drinks. They will have regular menu available and family trays to go.

G's Restaurant/Bank Street Tavern —take out available 9am-8pm

Kozy Kitchen (GWL)—they got drive thru

The Warwick Inn —pickup and delivery available

Tuscan Cafe — Open 10am-5pm for takeout. Driveway pickup available.. Call for home delivery options. Other items available for sale (beer/wine, toilet paper, paper napkins, paper towels, cartons of orange juice, coffee beans, etc

Greenwood Lake Roasters — offering curbside pickup for all coffee beverages & bags. You can also order online for pickup or shipping

Quaker Creek Store — only curbside pickup available for pre-orders

Edenville General Store—delivery and pick-up available (as usual)

Country Dream Restaurant — open for take out

Audrey’s Surfside Grill Food Truck (GWL) —open Wednesday - Sunday 7am-7pm for Pick Up and Curbside Delivery. Check social for menu

Hunan Garden — takeout only

Sing Loong Kitchen (GWL) — closing

Greenwood Lake Bagels — open as usual for takeout, curbside pickup or delivery via doordash, Grubhub, postmates

C&D Bagels — curbside pick up available and please continue to call ahead. Please place in all dozen orders as well ahead leave your name, regular business hours

Taco Hombre — pick up, order on app or call it in.

Warwick Thai — delivery available through Doordash or pickup/curbside pickup via ChowNow

Double S Smokehouse — open today for Dine In Or Take Out with curbside pick up available. Uncertain if they will offer takeout and local delivery starting Tuesday (will keep you posted)

Fratello — 11:30am-8pm, call ahead for curbside

Smokey's Brick Oven Tavern (Vernon) — offering delivery (in Vernon) and also offering curbside pick up.

Stores

B&R Wine and Liquor—local delivery, call up to 3:30pm to get delivery between 4-6 PM. Delivery charge $10 for orders up to $100, $5 for orders between $100-$250, free for over $250

Pecks Wine & Spirits—delivery or curbside pickup available.

The Bungalow (on the carriage path) —running on normal hours but offering local delivery and curbside pick up along with shipping via the online store/social media.

Sam's Meat Warehouse—Offering senior citizens/elderly only shopping hours for 9am-10am

Hometowne Pet and Supply — storefront still open and offering local delivery $7 for orders under $59 and free for $59+ (24-48 delivery window). Curbside pickup available for orders placed in advance and will contact when order is ready

USA Dog Shop/USA Pet Supplies (Tuxedo Park) — Order over the phone and curb side pick up. Free website shipping on orders over $19.99. Regular business hours

Irini —curbside pickup can be arranged

Be Happy — curbside available upon request

Fizzy Lifting Soda Candy Pop — normal business operations, 11 am daily

️ Etched In Time Engraving Inc. — free shipping online, regular hours at the moment, will also provide curbside delivery

Greenwood Lake Garden and Market — offering delivery with $30 minimum

Nobel Pies — offering curbside pickup

Crystals of Quartz — open by appointment and continued online deliveries

Fitzula's Gift Shop — order online call to place an order. shipping $6.95 for orders under $59 and free for $59+ (24-48 delivery window). Curbside pickup available for orders placed in advance and will contact when order is ready.

Savvy Chic Consignment Boutique — open 11-6 M-F, 11-5 Sat. Purchase in store or from FB & Instagram. Curbside pickup is available.

Jennifer Rogers Believe & ALCHEMY LAB — by appointment only, offering Zoom/FaceTime sessions

Dena's Doggie Designs — normal business hours

Coat Tails Pet Grooming — normal business hours

Recreation & Activities

Wine and Design —sign up as usual, they are providing to-go paint sets (awesome idea!)

️ Stanley Deming Park—closed

️ Warwick Dog Park — closed

️ BeyondFit Studio — offering online live and pre-recorded workout sessions (literally zero excuse not to workout now).

️ Sobotor Training Systems — virtual workouts available, contact them for info

CKO Kickboxing — daily workouts available,, check their social

Greenwood Lake Yoga — live streaming yoga classes on their website w/ daily schedule

Pin Street Bowling Alley — closed at least til March 19th

Albert Wisner Library — events are cancelled

Professional Services

Country Willow Vet — curbside animal care, please call when you get there and they will help your pet!

Melissa Marino Portrait Artistry—15% off any gift certificates!

Leo Kaytes Ford — delivery and pickup for auto servicing and home showings available

Sterling National Bank — lobby hours 9am-1pm with normal business hours available via drive thru

Kim Stark (Better Homes and Gardens Rand Reality) — hardest working realtor available remotely

Raynor-Country Realty — open 7 days, 24hr by phone

Jerry Sander — therapy available online/tele-health

Integrative Care and Functional Medicine (Clocktower) — closed until further notice, remote consultations available

Hudson Grey Salon — offering 15% all Gift Card purchases and we will ship them! Call or email to order

Warwick Barber Shop — doing their best to stay open and taking extra precautions. They ask that if you are coughing/sick to come another time.

️ Greenpoint Insurance — available by phone

If anyone is offering babysitting, childcare, or delivery services for the elderly, let me know and I can tag you in the post so that people can contact you.

Sam Eschmann and her family are able to help elderly community members with deliveries. Please reach out to her if you are in need of assistance.

Nancy Jean Essigman-Nebel is able to help anyone who needs to work and doesn't have child care or need assistance with your elderly family members or pet care please message her.

- Roger Gavan