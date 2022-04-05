West Milford Township Library again accepts food pantry donations

West Milford Township Library’s Food Pantry donation bin has returned, says Elyse Schear, reference librarian. Starting in April, local churches will begin making collections for their food pantries. In addition to non-perishable and unexpired food items, the list of items needed has expanded to include some toiletries and household items. These include: shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, deodorant, toothpaste, shavers, laundry detergent, dish detergent, household cleaner, toilet tissue, paper towels, tissues and napkins.

To donate any of these items, put then in the bin inside of the library’s front lobby, at 1470 Union Valley Road.